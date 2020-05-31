(Bloomberg) -- Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has requested authorization from the European Central Bank to increase his stake in Mediobanca SpA to as much as 20%, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Del Vecchio, who owns a 10% stake in Italy’s largest publicly traded investment bank, wrapped up months of behind the scenes preparations by submitting the request to the central bank, the people said, asking to not be identified because the process isn’t public. The ECB has 90 days to answer the request, which was submitted through the Bank of Italy.

Representatives for Del Vecchio’s holding company Delfin declined to comment, while the ECB didn’t immediately respond to two telephone calls seeking comment. Newspaper la Repubblica earlier reported the submission of the formal request. In February, Bloomberg reported that he was in informal talks with the ECB on a preliminary request to double his stake to as much as 20%.

The 85-year old founder of Luxottica SpA is seeking to diversify his fortune into banking, which typically grants higher yields than the eyewear industry. He also wants to preserve Mediobanca’s Italian roots and is prepared to defend the bank from hostile takeover approaches, people familiar with his strategy said in February.

His move is also linked to the insurance business, since Mediobanca is the biggest investor in Assicurazioni Generali SpA.Del Vecchio, now chairman of Essilor Luxottica SA, sees the opportunity to expand Generali into a top European player with strong Italian roots, the people said.

Del Vecchio joined Milan’s business establishment last year with the surprise announcement of a $1 billion investment in Mediobanca. He has said he wants to bring stability to the bank, while analysts and local media have speculated he’s really targeting governance changes.

The billionaire intends to support Mediobanca Chief Executive Officer Alberto Nagel as long as he delivers the expected returns, the people said in February. Mediobanca is set to name a new board of directors by the end of 2020.

