(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian investor Alexander Vik faces a potential prison sentence after he was found to have lied by a London judge, the latest chapter in the more than decade-long legal tussle with Deutsche Bank AG.

A London judge ruled Friday that Vik deliberately gave false information in earlier court hearings. Deutsche Bank was awarded around $340 million including interest, and is seeking a six-month suspended jail sentence in an attempt to pressure the businessman to pay up.

Vik is “a man who on his own case has demonstrated a readiness not to tell the truth in his business dealings,” Judge Clare Moulder said in the ruling published Friday.

The lawsuit was one of many high-profile cases that grew out of the financial crisis a decade ago. Vik’s investment fund, Sebastian Holdings Inc., said that the bank’s margin calls in 2009 led to the termination of trades that would have made him billions of dollars.

The claims were tossed out and Vik was ordered to repay the loans plus interest.

“The court has found that Alexander Vik knowingly gave false evidence about Sebastian Holdings’ assets and deliberately breached the Court’s order to disclose documents about those assets in order to frustrate enforcement of the judgment debt owed to us,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue recovery of the amounts owed.”

Vik’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vik told the court that by 2007, the value of Sebastian Holding’s assets was around $1 billion. The next hearing to decide the length of the sentence is scheduled for July.

