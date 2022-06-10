(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan tycoon Kulappuarachchige Don Dhammika Perera, one of the bankrupt country’s richest men, will replace former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa as a lawmaker to help steer the nation out of its worst economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- Basil’s older brother -- made a “special request” to appoint Perera to parliament, party General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said by phone Friday. Perera is founder and chairman of Vallibel One Plc, whose shares have surged 34% over the past three days compared with a 3.5% gain in the broader index.

Perera could get the newly created role of Minister of Technology and Investment Promotion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. He stepped down from the boards of several companies including Hayleys Plc, Dipped Products Plc, and Singer Sri Lanka Plc, exchange filings showed Friday. Calls to Perera’s mobile phone went unanswered.

Vallibel One is the holding company of a conglomerate incorporated in 2010, a year after Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother -- then President Mahinda Rajapaksa -- crushed a three-decade civil war that had roiled the island nation. Its 47 units, which offer loans, own tea and rubber plantations, run luxury resorts and make tiles and sanitaryware, paid 9.2 billion rupees ($25 million) in taxes to the government last year, according to its annual report.

“Recently there were certain developments in the country and a lot of people were demanding that professionals should come into the forefront to take over these challenges,” Kariyawasam said. He added that Perera’s name was handed over on Friday to the Election Commission to fill the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party’s national list seat.

Protests have erupted across Sri Lanka for the past few months seeking the Rajapaksas’ ouster for decisions that have led to severe shortages of everything from fuel to medicine, stoking inflation to 40% and forcing a historic debt default. Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down in May as prime minister and Basil Rajapaksa, who holds US and Sri Lankan citizenship, resigned Thursday from parliament after earlier giving up his finance minister role.

To appease protesters and restore political stability in order to win a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, cabinet has drafted constitutional amendments to contain the executive presidency and rollback wide-ranging powers Gotabaya Rajapaksa pushed through parliament shortly after he was elected president in 2019. These include barring dual citizens from public office.

Rajapaksa’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said the nation is seeking about $6 billion in aid over six months from the IMF and countries including India and China.

The president late Thursday gazetted two new ministries, including the portfolio for Technology and Investment Promotion.

