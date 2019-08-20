(Bloomberg) -- CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd., an Indian maker of power equipment, plunged the most in six months after saying it will restate earnings after becoming aware of “suspect, unauthorized and undisclosed” transactions.

The shares slumped by its daily 20% limit to 14.8 rupees in Mumbai, taking the year’s loss to almost 70%. Earnings for the year ended March 2019, and previous years may have to be restated, according to a filing Tuesday.

The company, controlled by tycoon Gautam Thapar, said liabilities and advances to related and unrelated parties have been understated. Some assets were also purportedly provided as collateral and the money from the loans was siphoned.

“These were purportedly carried out by identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors,” according to the filing, which didn’t name any official. “These transactions appear to be undertaken in a seemingly fraudulent manner and, hence warrant further detailed investigation.”

The company reported a profit of 192 million rupees ($2.6 million) three months ended March 2018, according to a company filing to stock exchanges. That compares with a loss of 3.7 billion rupees it had reported earlier.

Separately, Yes Bank Ltd., which owns 13% of the company, plunged 5.4% to 72.55 rupees.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ashutosh Joshi in Mumbai at ajoshi86@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Arijit Ghosh at aghosh@bloomberg.net, Ravil Shirodkar

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.