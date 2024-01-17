(Bloomberg) -- A billionaire ally of Roman Abramovich renewed his challenge of the UK’s sanctions regime, saying that the-then Transport Secretary Grant Shapps pressured the Foreign Office to place restrictions on him.

Eugene Shvidler, who’s been described as Abramovich’s “right hand man,” started his case Wednesday in London, in the first court appeal of the measures since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He argued he’s faced “serious hardships” after he saw his private jets impounded by the UK, and pushed back at suggestions he was a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He lost an earlier attempt to remove the sanctions against him.

Shvidler argued that the government rushed the sanctions out against him as Shapps’ officials worried that they would have to release his aircraft from a private airfield without the formal restrictions.

The billionaire cited newly-uncovered government emails that he says show that in early March 2022 he was not on the Foreign Office’s radar – with officials initially stating that they “don’t know much about him.”

‘Sledgehammer’

Foreign Office staff were concerned that the sanctions amounted to a “sledgehammer approach to a specific issue,” according to the emails laid in court filings.

Government lawyers called the allegations “misplaced” and that civil servants took a far more careful approach. Officials said at the time they wanted to avoid the situation in which theywere “asked to designate him at short notice to stop this flight.”

Shapps, now the UK Defence Secretary, urgently lobbied for the designation some two weeks later, Shvidler’s lawyers said. The transport department didn’t immediately comment on the claim.

The sanctions had destroyed “Shvidler’s ability to deal with his assets and conduct his business, to disrupt his life and the lives of his family, to deprive employees of their livelihoods and to shatter his reputation,” his lawyer David Anderson said.

The billionaire’s appeal, alongside another wealthy Russian who had his brand-new superyacht frozen near London’s Canary Wharf, is taking place against the backdrop of wider government discussions over the confiscation of around $300 billion of frozen assets held by the Russian central bank.

In the UK, the government has so far won all the court challenges against sanctions targets but a successful judgment from the appellate level would bolster its ability to go after more assets of rich Russians.

“If these sanctions decisions are upheld on appeal, it will underscore the government’s wide remit for using sanctions to target property connected with Russia and send a signal to those propping up Putin’s regime,” Alexa Magee, a legal researcher at campaigner Spotlight on Corruption, said.

Shvidler, a naturalized British citizen now based in the US, previously said he’d last seen Putin at the funeral of ex-Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 2007.

Lawyers for the UK have cast Shvidler as Abramovich’s “best friend” and “right hand man,” saying he commended the tycoon’s “brave efforts” in relation to Ukraine. The UK maintains that Abramovich’s former control of London-registered steelmaker Evraz Plc illustrates how he operates in a sector of “strategic importance” to the Russian government.

Meanwhile, Sergei Naumenko, a property developer who isn’t sanctioned, is fighting the 2022 freeze of the 60 meter (197 foot) superyacht “Phi.” Naumenko had sued the UK’s Department of Transport saying he never engaged in political activities, has no connections with Putin, and that the boat was detained by the UK just to look tough.

