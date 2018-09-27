(Bloomberg) -- A Russian fertilizer company controlled by Dmitry Mazepin, whose son is a promising race car driver, is suing over a failed bid for Formula One’s Force India.

Uralkali PJSC filed a lawsuit in London against the team’s joint administrators, Geoffrey Rowley and Jason Baker of FRP Advisory LLP. Russia’s largest potash producer said in a statement on Thursday that its offer for Force India received “prejudicial and unequal treatment.”

The administrators sold Force India’s assets last month to a group led by Canadian fashion entrepreneur Lawrence Stroll, whose bid wasn’t disclosed. Stroll’s 19-year-old son Lance drives for Formula One team Williams. The Force India team was enroute to the Sept. 30 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, when called for comment at its Silverstone base in the U.K.

The administrators said they received the lawsuit, and said they fulfilled their statutory duties.

“We have acted in compliance with our duties as administrators at all times and oversaw a fair and transparent bidding process which ultimately achieved a very successful outcome for all stakeholders,” they said in an emailed statement. “Having now seen the substance of Uralkali’s claim we are ever more confident it will be dismissed at the earliest opportunity.”

Uralkali said its bid, including a cash component of between 101.5 million pounds ($133 million) and 122 million pounds, was higher than the winning offer. The bidding process wasn’t transparent, said Paul Ostling, senior independent director of Uralkali, who led its offer for Force India.

Marketing Tool

“In light of the fact that it has been confirmed that Uralkali was a higher bidder that gives rise to a question as to whether the transaction might be susceptible to being overturned,” he said.

Force India would be a valuable marketing tool, according to Uralkali, which already sponsors the Russian race in Sochi, and had been a partner of the team for several years. The fertilizer giant sells its products in 20 countries in which Formula One holds grand prix races. While Mazepin’s 19-year-old son Nikita was a development driver for Force India, and is currently running second in GP3, motorsport’s third tier, he wasn’t the motivation for Uralkali’s bid, said Ostling.

“It is not about Nikita,” he said. “He has no F1 license and it may take him two years to get one. Uralkali’s desire to buy the team has nothing to do with it.”

Force India was created in 2007 by billionaire Vijay Mallya, who acquired the bottom-ranked Formula One outfit Spyker for $109 million. India is seeking to extradite Mallya, the flamboyant “King of Good Times,” from the U.K. The tycoon’s Kingfisher airline collapsed in 2012, leaving $1.4 billion in unpaid debts.

