With two months remaining in 2020, the U.S. has easily notched its darkest year in peacetime history. Yet it is tonight’s election that is holding the world’s rapt attention.

But what really matters for financial markets? It’s always about policy. At a high level, three important questions need to be answered. First, will U.S. monetary policy change after November? Absolutely not. Secondly, will U.S. policy towards China change dramatically after November? The jury is out on this one. A Biden win would provide an opportunity to reset the bilateral relationship between the two countries. However, one thing is certain: corporate America is currently behaving exactly opposite to Washington’s hawkish rhetoric. China’s trade surplus with the U.S. has grown almost 25 per cent since the start of the Trump presidency. U.S. investment in China is strong. Perhaps the biggest lesson is that it is incredibly difficult to untangle the sprawling and complex web of supply and demand chains between China and America. Unravelling will not occur any time soon. Markets once again trump politics.

Finally, and most importantly, will fiscal policy change after November? The beneficiaries and relative size of federal largesse will change if the color of the administration changes. But whether Republican or Democrat, the U.S. government is clearly committed to running massive budget deficits indefinitely. This is the new normal.

The big surprise next year then — regardless of the U.S. election outcome — will be global growth that is higher than consensus expectations. The world will look better. Investments outside the U.S. tend to catch a strong bid in this environment as confidence in the economic outlook improves. Capital becomes braver in its search for alpha. This time will be no different. Don’t let political theatrics cast a shadow over that cyclical trend.

iShares South Korea ETF (EWY NYSE) Most recent purchase: September 24, 2020 at US$62.51

South Korea has received international praise for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, reacting swiftly and rolling out mass testing and contact tracing to help stem the spread. This should help South Korea recover well ahead of most of its global peers. Additionally, while auto production (a key export) has been impaired, there may be pent up demand and a trend towards driving instead of taking public transit when economies reopen. The inventory overhang in the memory chip market appears to be fading as prices and volumes have begun to recover. This has been supportive of tech exports and further boosts economic resiliency. The Korean government had already pivoted to fiscal accommodation prior to COVID, and this trend is set to continue, with the announcement of new government stimulus measures targeting welfare, jobs and social infrastructure projects.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI NASD) Most recent purchase: September 24, 2020 at US$74.97

With a new economic cycle birthing out of the ashes of COVID, we continue to view cyclically oriented sectors as beneficiaries from the current macro environment. U.S. equity performance has been highly concentrated in “work-from-home” technology and consumer discretionary sectors (particularly the FAANG stocks) this year; failing to meaningfully broaden into “back-to-work” sectors such as industrials. As confidence in the global economy builds, we expect equity market breadth to deepen; allowing the industrials sector to start outperforming meaningfully.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA NASD) Most recent purchase: May 11, 2020 at $31.56

China-U.S. tensions may keep investors somewhat tentative on Chinese assets. While a “tough on China” stance has bipartisan support, a victory by the Democrats would at minimum suggest a less erratic approach to foreign policy in the years to come. Regardless, apprehension towards China is likely overblown, presenting a compelling buying opportunity. A key example is fears of a widespread movement of supply chains out of China. While some supply chain diversification is likely warranted, moving operations away from the nucleus of global production will create profit damage that Western multinational firms would not be willing to accept.

PAST PICKS: SEP. 26, 2019

Tyler Mordy's Past Picks Tyler Mordy, president and CIO at Forstrong Global Asset Management discusses his past picks: Mortgage Real Estate ETF, MSCI Europe Financials ETF and MSCI South Korea ETF.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM NYSE)

Then: $42.19

Now: $26.75

Return: -37%

Total Return: -30%

iShares European Financials ETF (EUFN NASD)

Then: $17.48

Now: $14.05

Return: -20%

Total Return: -18%

iShares South Korea ETF (EWY NYSE)

Then: $56.51

Now: $67.48

Return: +19%

Total Return: +22%

Total Return Average: -9%

