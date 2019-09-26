Tyler Mordy, president and CIO at Forstrong Global Asset Management

Focus: ETFs

MARKET OUTLOOK

The world is currently witnessing perhaps the biggest crowded trades in 25 years. These can be seen to have the usual elements of excess: popular misconceptions, non-sustainable drivers, extreme valuations and delusion. We are referring here to the world’s long bet on U.S. financial assets (and also the U.S. dollar) and long-term bonds.

In the case of global bonds (some US$17 trillion of which are trading with negative yields), the current situation may qualify as a form of global mania. Yet it is unfamiliar and strange, not built on euphoria and greed but on recessionary outlooks and residual trauma from 2008. These do not operate upon rational perspectives, but mostly emotions.

A common refrain among bond investors is that plunging yields point to a looming recession, but very little economic data supports this assertion. Despite the ongoing trade war and other headline risks, most high-frequency indicators point to stabilizing and increasing growth heading into 2020. The only evidence of an imminent bust is the behavior of the bond market itself.

Meanwhile policymakers around the world are shifting into high gear, but it is now central bankers that are insisting the burden must be shared by fiscal policy. This is a big shift in the post-crisis period and must be monitored closely.

In the meantime, equity dividend yields are now much higher than 10-year sovereign bond yields almost everywhere in the world. This calls for a major transformation in portfolio construction: Broadly, reducing Western sovereign bonds while increasing global stock exposures.

TOP PICKS

ISHARES MORTGAGE REAL ESTATE ETF (REM:UN)

Recently purchased on Sep. 17, 2019 at $42.12.

Mortgage REITs perform best when the yield curve is steep and market conditions are stable, allowing for attractive levered returns from a borrow-short, lend-long strategy. With the Federal Reserve pivoting dovish, chances of a bear steepening (long rates increasing faster than short rates) is becoming increasingly likely. A reversal in the sharp compression of long bond yields makes sense if growth and inflation prove more resilient than expected. Short rates (anchored by the Fed) are falling, which decreases mortgage REITs borrowing costs and helps offset the impact from increased prepayment activity emanating from the fall in mortgage rates.

ISHARES EUROPEAN FINANCIALS ETF (EUFN:UW)

Recently purchased on June 17, 2019 at $17.66.

European financials are a consensus underweight amongst global asset managers. This skepticism has been well-warranted. In addition to headline risks in Europe including ongoing Brexit turmoil and the flailing German manufacturing sector, financials have also had to contend with negative interest rates on excess reserves as well as numerous serious fines and sanctions in recent years. However, with a dividend yield near 6 per cent and the sector trading well below book value, we believe that these risks and challenges are effectively priced in. With the ECB now implementing a tiered deposit rate system, pressure on governments to pursue fiscal stimulus initiatives rising and global growth supported by a renewed monetary easing cycle, European financials make for a deep value pick with considerable upside potential.

ISHARES SOUTH KOREA ETF (EWY:UN)

Recently purchased on June 17, 2019 at $56.88.

With deep integration into global supply chains, South Korean technology hardware exports have faced the brunt of the U.S.-China trade war. Although the equity market traditionally carries a “Korea discount” due to the cross-ownership chaebol structure, external weakness has driven stocks to historically cheap valuations. Given this backdrop, there are a number of reasons to adopt a constructive outlook. Firstly, an easing of trade tensions as Trump begins his re-election campaign is likely. Already semiconductor sales are showing early signs of bottoming and Seoul just announced the largest fiscal stimulus plan since the financial crisis. Additionally, the Bank of Korea cut interest rates in July for the first time in over three years and is expected to make further cuts in October.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND REM Y Y Y EUFN Y Y Y EWY Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: SEP. 6, 2018

ISHARES MSCI EAFE SMALL-CAP ETF (SCZ:UW)

Then: $61.58

Now: $57.23

Return: -7%

Total return: -4%

XTRACKERS HARVEST CSI 300 CHINA A-SHARES ETF (ASHR:UW)

Then: $24.33

Now: $27.28

Return: 12%

Total return: 14%

ISHARES J.P. MORGAN EM LOCAL CURRENCY BOND ETF (LEMB:UW)

Then: $41.72

Now: $44.48

Return: 7%

Total return: 10%

Total return average: 7%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SCZ Y Y Y ASHR Y Y Y LEMB Y Y Y

FUND PROFILE

HORIZONS MANAGED GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES ETF (HGM:CT)

Performance as of: September 25, 2019

1 month: 4.2% fund, 4.5% index

1 year: 1.0% fund, 2.2% index

3 years: 3.6% fund, 13.2% index

INDEX: MSCI World Index.

Returns are based on reinvested dividends, net of fees and annualized.

TOP HOLDINGS

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ): 10.16% iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB): 10.02% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ): 10.01% iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM): 5.12% iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM): 5.06%

