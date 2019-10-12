(Bloomberg) -- A powerful typhoon heading toward Tokyo has knocked out power to thousands of homes and brought heavy rains and violent winds to the Pacific coast, prompting some local authorities to call for evacuations.

The Edogawa ward in Tokyo issued an evacuation advisory Saturday, calling on 214,000 households to take refuge at schools due to the threat of flooding from Typhoon Hagibis, broadcaster NHK reported. Some 16,720 buildings across Japan, mostly in the Pacific coastal area, have lost electricity due to the storm, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement. Hagibis is expected to make landfall Saturday evening.

The typhoon was packing winds of 162 kilometers (101 miles) per hour as of 1 p.m. local time, according to an advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency. Hagibis has ebbed since Friday, when winds were as strong as 252 kilometers per hour. It was downgraded to a Category 4 system on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale used in the U.S.

The storm has caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations, disrupted train services and forced the closure of factories and shops. Shelves were cleared out at some stores as people scrambled for bottled water and instant noodles. Hagibis has also forced organizers of the Rugby World Cup to cancel two games scheduled for Saturday.

Honda Motor Co. shut down four factories and about 1,000 7-Eleven convenience stores in Tokyo and surrounding areas have been closed, the Nikkei newspaper reported Saturday.

Toyota Motor Corp., Nippon Steel Corp. and Sapporo Holdings Ltd. have also suspended operations at some plants, while Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. said its two theme parks will be closed Saturday through midday on Sunday.

Rugby World Cup games pitting England against France and New Zealand against Italy have been called off. A final decision on Sunday’s games, including a crucial match between hosts Japan and Scotland, will be made that morning.

To contact the reporter on this story: Takashi Nakamichi in Tokyo at tnakamichi1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Andrew Janes

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.