(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Noru has damaged swaths of farmland in the Philippines, posing further risks to food supply and inflation.

Farm losses was estimated at 1.29 billion pesos ($21.9 million) on Tuesday, rising sharply from the 160 million-peso estimate the day before. More than 141,000 hectares of agricultural land were affected, impacting 82,000 farmers and fisherfolk.

Rice accounted for nearly 90% of the 72,000 metric tons in volume losses, the department said, adding that assessment is ongoing. The government on Sunday said the typhoon could affect 76% of the nation’s standing rice crops.

The Southeast Asian nation has experienced food shortages from sugar to white onions in the past months, fanning inflation that’s near the highest since 2018. Aid, loans and seeds are available to affected farmers, the government said.

While the typhoon’s damage “appeared considerable,” it won’t affect this year’s growth target of 6.5% to 7.5%, Economic Planning Arsenio Balisacan said on Twitter on Tuesday. An average of 20 cyclones pass through the Philippines annually, incurring $10 billion in losses from climate-related hazards over a decade, the Finance Department said last year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.