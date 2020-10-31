(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Goni is expected to hit the Philippines earlier than expected on Sunday as it continues to gather strength, according to the Philippine Tropical Cyclone Advisories website.

The storm may be upgraded to a super typhoon in the next 12 hours and could make landfall in the eastern provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines early Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 8 a.m. advisory. The typhoon was earlier predicted to reach the Philippines in the afternoon.

Goni’s winds are forecast to hit 185 kilometers to 215 kilometers an hour as it moves inland. The cyclone comes days after Typhoon Molave lashed the country, leaving at least 22 dead and causing at least 1.81 billion pesos ($37.4 million) of damage to crops.

Typhoon Goni is located about 454 nautical miles east of Manila, and in the last six hours has tracked west-southwest at 12 knots an hours, according to the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s Oct. 31, 3 a.m. advisory.

The U.S. agency categorizes Goni as a super typhoon while at sea, according to its measurements. The storm will pass through Manila and most of the main island of Luzon, it said.

About 159,000 people in Camarines Norte began evacuation from high-risk areas on Friday, Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing provincial authorities. Quezon, a neighboring province, has been placed under red alert, it said.

Another typhoon, Atsani, is forecast to enter Philippine territory Sunday but is less likely to bring severe weather over the next three days, according to the nation’s weather forecaster.

Goni is the world’s strongest typhoon this year with sustained winds of 285 kilometers per hour as of Friday, putting it at Category 5-equivalent strength and surpassing Hurricane Laura, which was Category 4 at its peak, the Weather Network reported.

