(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Canon Inc. are among companies that will shutter factories operating on Kyushu island in southern Japan on Monday to assess the impact of Typhoon Haishen that could hit the area over the weekend.

Train and airline services will also be affected. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon is expected to approach areas near Okinawa from Saturday evening to early Sunday and possibly land on Kyushu island.

Canon said it will suspend operations at four manufacturing units affecting seven factories in Kyushu on Monday. Toyota plans to halt operations during the day at three factories in Fukuoka on Monday. Sony Corp. which has four factories in the area, said it planned to operate at this point.

Traffic on the mainland near Kyushu will also be affected. West Japan Railway Co. said it will halt operations between Hiroshima and Hakata on Sanyo Shinkansen on Monday. Central Japan Railway Co. said it could suspend or alter destinations for some of its operations of Sanyo Shinkansen on Monday.

Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. plan to partially or totally suspend flights to and from Okinawa and Kyushu on Saturday and Sunday.

The typhoon is likely to start affecting South Korea from Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Saturday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.