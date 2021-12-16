(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Rai killed at least 1 person in the Philippines, while forcing 330,000 to flee their homes and leaving many more without electricity, authorities said.

Work is suspended and offices are shut in most central and southern provinces hit by the typhoon, the disaster risk reduction council said in a report Friday. Philippine Airlines Inc., Cebu Air Inc. and other carriers canceled more than 100 flights.

Rai, locally known as Odette, weakened from super typhoon category after hitting land. As of 8 a.m., it was over the Sulu Sea in southern Philippines, with sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 235 kilometers per hour, the weather bureau said early Friday.

Heavy to torrential rains and destructive typhoon-force winds are expected over provinces in the central Visayas region on Friday, as the storm heads to the South China Sea.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year. Between 2000 and 2016, natural disasters cost the nation an average of $1.2 billion annually, according to an Asian Development Bank Institute paper.

