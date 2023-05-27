(Bloomberg) -- Super typhoon Mawar — one of the three strongest storms ever to hit the North Pacific in May — is set to bring powerful winds and heavy rains to the Philippines, the nation’s weather bureau said.

Mawar has kept its strength while traversing Philippine waters, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near its center, and gusts of up to 240 kilometers per hour, the bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin. It’s forecast to be nearest the northernmost province of Batanes between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with heavy rains.

While eastern areas of the northern provinces of Cagayan and Isabela have the potential to be hit by strong winds, the threat to life and property is “minimal to minor.” Overall, the typhoon is seen bringing heavy rains to northern areas, while rains from the Southwest Monsoon are likely in the west, the bureau said.

