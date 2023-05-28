(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Mawar has weakened as it moved closer to the Philippines, but will still bring strong winds and rain, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

Mawar, previously classified as a super typhoon, has maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (103 miles per hour) near its center, and gusts of up to 205 kilometers per hour, the bureau said in its latest bulletin. It’s expected to gradually weaken until Tuesday.

Several areas in northern Philippines have been placed under the lowest wind alert, and some residents have been evacuated. The typhoon is still forecast to bring heavy rains to western areas, with floods and landslides likely.

