(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Molave killed at least nine people and left 13 others missing in the Philippines, according to disaster-response officials, before heading over to the South China Sea on its way to Vietnam.

The storm affected more than 900,000 in the Philippines before exiting at about 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s seen to further intensify over the sea and reach its peak within 24 hours, the Philippine weather bureau said.

The northern area of Vietnam’s Central Highlands, home to the country’s coffee producers, is forecast to receive as much as 200 millimeters of rain from Tuesday evening, according to a local meteorological center.

