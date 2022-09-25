(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Noru is expected to bring extensive downpours to Vietnam’s coffee belt in the Central Highlands, and could impact trees with fruits that are ripening early or about to do so, according to a local official.

The provinces of Kon Tum and Gia Lai may each get 300 to 500 millimeters of rain in five days from Monday, with some locations likely to receive as much as 600 millimeters, said Dang Van Chien, director of Dak Lak province’s weather forecasting center.

Some parts of Dak Lak and Dak Nong provinces are likely to receive 150 to 250 millimeters each while Lam Dong province is forecast to get 80 to 150 millimeters. Low-lying areas in Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong may have temporary flooding due to the downpours, according to Chien.

If heavy rains occur again next month as forecast, they would delay coffee harvesting and impact bean quality, said Trinh Duc Minh, head of the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association. The coffee region may receive higher rainfall in three months from October due to the La Nina weather pattern, the National Weather Center said last week.

The harvest usually runs from October through early January.

