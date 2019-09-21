(Bloomberg) -- South Korea expects hundreds of flights to be disrupted as Typhoon Tapah approaches the country’s southern coastal areas, Yonhap News reported.

The typhoon packing wind gusts of up to 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour is expected to make landfall in South Korea on Sunday, according to the national weather agency. A total of 489 domestic flights will likely be suspended, Yonhap said, citing the transportation ministry.

The number is likely to grow as the typhoon moves up the strait between South Korea and Japan, Yonhap said. Airlines operating in Japan have canceled more than 300 domestic flights on Sunday, NHK World reported separately.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sam Kim in Seoul at skim609@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.