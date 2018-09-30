(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Trami lashed southwest Japan on Sunday, causing power cuts at nearly 400,000 buildings and triggering flight cancellations.

Kansai International Airport, which serves the greater Osaka area in western Japan, closed two runways from 11 a.m. on Sunday through 6 a.m. on Monday to prepare for the possible impact of Trami, according to a statement on its website. The typhoon may approach central Japan later tonight, affecting Tokyo into Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Trami, the 24th typhoon of the season, swept the southern islands of Okinawa and Kyushu Sunday morning, with winds gusts of up to 222 kilometers per hour, according to the JMA. The tropical cyclone is classified as a "very strong" typhoon, the second-highest on the JMA scale.

About 195,000 sites had power outages as of 11 a.m. on Sunday in the southern Kyushu region according to Kyushu Electric Power Co., while over 200,000 homes and offices lost power in the Okinawa area as of 10 a.m. according to Okinawa Electric Power Co. There have been over 900 flight cancellations announced by various airlines Sunday, affecting over 70,000 passengers, Kyodo reported.

Trami follows on the heels of several large typhoons to hit major Asian population centers this month, including Jebi, which forced the closure of Kansai International Airport.

Forty eight people have been injured on the island of Okinawa and the prefecture of Kagoshima in Kyushu, according to national broadcaster NHK. The bullet train service between Kumamoto and central Kagoshima was also halted, according to the Kyushu Railway Co.

