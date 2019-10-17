(Bloomberg) -- American meat companies are changing supply practices as they seek to boost protein exports to China, amid a African swine fever outbreak that has decimated hog herds.

A unit of Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. is the latest supplier to prohibit the feed additive ractopamine in hogs it buys from farmers, according to a statement Thursday. China is among a long list of countries that bans the use of the drug used to make hogs gain muscle faster while eating less grain.

“This paves the way for rapid and increasing shipments to China,” said Dennis Smith, a senior livestock analyst and broker with Archer Financial Services. “Vietnam and South Korea will need more pork” and North Korea is also reportedly having hog problems, he said.

Banning the use of ractopamine would position U.S. companies to step up exports as China battles against domestic shortages created by the disease and the two countries negotiate to end an 18-month trade war. Chinese firms have bought U.S. agricultural products including 20 million tons of soybeans and 700,000 tons of pork so far this year and will accelerate its purchases, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Tuesday.

Swine fever is spreading across Asia, infecting millions of pigs and causing unprecedented losses. Hardest hit is China -- home to half of the world’s hogs -- where prices of pork have soared. The Asian nation suspended meat imports from Canada earlier this year after detecting ractopamine in a shipment from a Quebec-based processor.

Earlier this month, Brazilian meat company JBS SA said its U.S. operations would eliminate ractopamine from its pork supply chain to maximize export opportunities. Smithfield Foods Inc., owned by China’s WH Group Ltd., also doesn’t use the drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its use in 1999 but China has banned it since 2002, arguing the drug can harm people who consume meat raised with it.

Tyson said farmers were notified of the change Wednesday and have until Feb. 4 to meet the new requirement. The company has been offering limited ractopamine-free pork to export customers by working with farmers who raise hogs without it, and by segregating the animals and products at processing plants. These programs are no longer adequately meet growing global demand, Tyson said.

“This is a reaction to JBS doing the same thing, so they can open up their export opportunities to China,” said Michael McDougall, a broker at Paragon Global Markets in New York. It’s going to take China “a long time to recover, allowing countries like the U.S., Brazil and the EU to export.”

