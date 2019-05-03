Tyson Can Only Stew as Fake Meat Powers IPO to Year's Best Debut

(Bloomberg) -- A history-making debut by Beyond Meat Inc. left investors salivating over the future of meatless alternatives. But the stock’s wild surge also invited worries about the impact of rising competition.

Shares in the El Segundo, Ca. based maker of plant-based protein products rose 163 percent from their initial public offering price their first trading day Thursday. That was the best debut since at least the 2008 financial crisis among IPOs that raised $200 million or more. The stock rose even higher in its second session Friday, a sign of healthy appetite for innovation in the packaged foods sector.

The hot start will also force competitors like Tyson Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Co. to beef-up spending on innovation to defend their market share, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus wrote in a note.

"Meaningful long-term growth for Beyond Meat will hinge on the ability to generate broad appeal for its products and acquire new customers, particularly meat eaters," she warned. "The challenge will be to support innovation while balancing top-line growth with cost control to improve profitability."

Tyson may be especially motivated to compete with Beyond Meat after selling its stake in the startup shortly before the listing, missing out on the post-IPO surge. Tensions between the two companies rose after Tyson announced plans to develop its own meatless proteins, Axios reported days before the IPO. Tyson did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Beyond Meat isn’t just off to the best start of 2019. It also ranks among the hottest debuts ever for a food stock. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. jumped 122 percent in its first two days of trading after a July 2013 listing, while Annie’s Inc. rose about 100 percent from its March 2012 IPO price in the same amount of time.

