(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Food Inc. chief executive Donnie King plans to rebuff accusations meatpackers are abusing market power and tell a Congressional panel on Wednesday that the surge in consumer beef prices is driven by “straightforward market forces.”

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have accused the four meatpacking companies that dominate U.S. beef processing of leveraging their market share to profiteer from the Covid pandemic and supply-chain shortages.

Rising inflation has become the American public’s top concern and prices at the meat counter a flashpoint, with beef prices up 16% in March from a year earlier. Cattle producers also have complained that they are not seeing a commensurate improvement in prices packers pay for livestock.

“Tyson does not set the prices for either the cattle we buy or the beef our customers purchase,” King will tell the panel, according to prepared written testimony released in advance of the hearing. Instead, the prices are determined by “supply and demand.”

King said the company is confronting higher costs for labor, shipping and fuel while livestock producers face higher feed costs.

The company reported the profit margin from its beef segment hit 19% in its most recent quarterly results, for the period ended Jan. 1, up from 13% a year earlier, but forecast margins would drop to more normal levels this year.

King will be joined in testimony by the CEOs of Cargill Inc., JBS SA and National Beef Packing Co. in the congressional hearing. Together, the four companies slaughtered 85% of grain-fattened cattle used for steaks, roasts and other cuts of meat for consumers in 2018, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

