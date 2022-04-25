(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. meat company, is spending $60 million to give its workers free college.

Some 120,000 U.S. employees can enroll in programs at 35 universities and other education providers starting this summer, with Tyson covering all costs for tuition, books and fees, the company said Monday in a statement. Employees can pursue undergraduate and master’s degrees, career certificates as well as literacy and technology fundamentals with the plan.

The move comes as meatpackers have been grappling with recruiting challenges during a labor squeeze, prompting the industry to turn to bonuses and other perks to lure workers. Tyson rival JBS SA, the world’s largest meat company, started offering free college for its workers last year.

