(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. meat company, said it’s adding new imitation pork and beef products to its Raised & Rooted label, including its first vegan burger.

The 100% plant-based meat products include fresh patties, ground “beef,” fake bratwurst and Italian sausage, and are being marketed as good for grilling.

Tyson is also planning alternative-protein product launches in Asia in the coming months, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and Thailand.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.