(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 190,750 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with hard plastic, according to a statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service’s website.

The recalled items were shipped to food service institutions, including schools, around the U.S. and weren’t packaged for retail sale, the statement released Friday said.

“Two consumers reported they found pieces of clear plastic and soft gray plastic in the product,” Tyson Food said in a statement on its website. The company said it has received no reports of injuries or illnesses associated with the affected product.

