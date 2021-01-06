(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. is skipping the sausage in its new Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches. Instead, America’s biggest meat company is stuffing them with soy-protein patties.

The meatless sandwiches are the latest products from Tyson that cater to the fast-growing alternative protein segment, and they’re the first under the iconic Jimmy Dean sausage line. The company also makes vegetarian chicken nuggets and a “mixed” burger made of beef and pea protein.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Wednesday in a statement that it’s selling an egg and cheese croissant sandwich with a plant-based patty at Sam’s Club locations in the U.S. A frittata sandwich with a patty made from soy, black beans, brown rice, quinoa and egg whites will be available this spring.

The offerings come amid an increasingly competitive protein market. McDonald’s Corp. is testing its McPlant burger this year. Meanwhile, supplies of beef, pork, poultry and seafood have been piling up due to restaurant and school closures related to Covid-19.

“Plant-based foods are revolutionizing the way people eat,” including at breakfast, Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing for Tyson’s Jimmy Dean brand, said in the statement. “Expanding our portfolio to provide people with alternative choices was critical.”

