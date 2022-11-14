Tyson’s New CFO Will Appear on Earnings Call Eight Days After Arrest

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc.’s new chief financial officer made an appearance on the US meat giant’s earnings call on Monday, eight days after his arrest in Arkansas for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.

John R. Tyson, the great-grandson of the company’s founder, delivered a summary of financial results before concluding with an apology for his Nov. 6 arrest after a woman found him sleeping in her home. The son of Chairman John H. Tyson took over as CFO on Oct. 2.

“This was an incident inconsistent with our company values as well as my personal values,” he said. “I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me, and to know that I’m committed to making sure this never happens again.”

Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said during the call that the company’s board of directors are “overseeing a thorough review of this matter.”

(Updates with executive comments from third paragraph)

