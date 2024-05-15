(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. said its decision to resume the use of some antibiotics is paying off as birds are now healthier.

The largest meat supplier in the US said birds are putting on more weight and fewer are dying early from illness, according to Chief Executive Officer Donnie D King. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company abandoned a ban on all antibiotics last year, committing only to not using any of the medication that are “important to human medicine.”

The move was followed by chicken buyers including restaurant operator Chick-Fil-A Inc. It was also one of the steps taken last year by Tyson to boost efficiency at its its operations as the company struggled with surging costs and a supply glut.

Tyson has now a “much, much stronger chicken business” than a year ago, King said at the BMO Global Farm to Market conference in New York.

King’s comments come at a time when Tyson is seeing chicken demand improve quickly, while supply growth remains constrained by poor egg fertility and elevated mortality rates across the industry.

A decline in US meat inventories and lower feed costs have also given Tyson a boost, but most of the improvement has come from measures including the shutdown of six plants last year, King said.

