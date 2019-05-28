(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates central bank reduced its economic growth forecast for this year to 2% from 3.5% in March.

The regulator now expects the oil economy to grow 2.7% versus 3.7% earlier, while the non-oil economy may expand 1.8% compared with an earlier forecast of 3.4%, according to two reports on the website of the central bank.

