(Bloomberg) -- Long-term residency program in the United Arab Emirates will now include executive directors who earn a monthly salary of 30,000 dirhams ($8,167) or more, Gulf News reports, citing Mohammed Al Marri, head of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Executives applying for the so-called Golden Card, which entitles holders to 10-year residency, must also have a bachelor degree and show that they have worked for five years in the country: Gulf News

Executives will be included under the special talent category

A maximum of 6,800 people will be granted 10-year visa in 2019

NOTE: Investors of $27 Billion Granted ‘Permanent’ Residency in U.A.E.

