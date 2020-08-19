(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates connected the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant to the national grid and began providing electricity, crossing the final threshold to membership in the exclusive club of atomic nations.

Built and run by a joint venture with Korea Electric Power Corp., the Barakah plant will increase production gradually until reaching full capacity within months, its developer, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., said in a statement.

The UAE, a seven-member federation that includes regional commercial hub Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi, aims to have four civilian reactors in operation by 2023. The plants, located along a sparsely populated strip of desert on the Persian Gulf coast, are estimated to cost $25 billion. The government expects them to produce as much as 5.6 gigawatts once they’re fully commissioned -- or about a fifth of the country’s current installed generating capacity.

The UAE’s second reactor is built and is being prepared for “operational readiness,” the developer said. Construction of the remaining two units is in the final stages, it said. Other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, are also moving toward adopting nuclear power in spite of questions about cost and safety.

