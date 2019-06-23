U.A.E. Says Tensions in Gulf ‘Can Only Be Addressed Politically’

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates called for deescalation and a political solution to the tensions gripping the Gulf region after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly called off a plan for airstrikes against Iran.

“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically,” the U.A.E.’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Twitter on Sunday.

Tensions are boiling over in the Persian Gulf after attacks on six vessels were blamed on Iran. The downing of an unmanned drone on Thursday raised fears of military conflict in a region that’s vital to global energy supplies.

Trump abruptly called off a plan for airstrikes against Iran and has invited the Islamic Republic’s leaders to hold talks after he unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the multi-party 2015 nuclear deal last year and imposed punishing sanctions on the country.

