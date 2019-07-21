(Bloomberg) -- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen is preparing for the next phase in the war, a United Arab Emirates minister said.

“The coalition is preparing for the next phase with its political and military tools and is determined to achieve its strategic objectives,” said U.A.E. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Twitter. The alliance “repelled attempts to change the balance of power and restored the government and what now remains is restoring sustainable political stability,” he said.

