(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said it’s “studying” possible aid to Lebanon, raising the prospect of a lifeline to the beleaguered country as it tries to get public finances in order after two weeks of anti-government protests.

While the U.A.E. central bank hasn’t agreed on specific details, it will “study and make recommendations in light of the recent developments” in Lebanon, Governor Mubarak Al Mansoori told reporters in Abu Dhabi Sunday.

Dismayed at the unchecked influence of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Gulf powers have until now withheld aid from Lebanon despite pleas for help. Top Lebanese officials traveled to the U.A.E. almost a month ago in search of financial support, but came away empty-handed.

In the face of protests since then, Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned despite calls from Hezbollah, which has representatives in parliament and government, to stay on. Lebanese President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said Thursday he supported the creation of a government of experts to lead the country.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters who’ve taken to the streets have demanded the ouster of an entire political class they blame for endemic corruption and economic mismanagement. As the rallies have gained traction, so have calls to end a quota system that divides political posts up among the country’s myriad Christian, Muslim and other sects.

