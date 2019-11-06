U.A.E. to Allow Israelis to Enter for Expo 2020, Yedioth Reports

(Bloomberg) -- The U.A.E. is planning to allow Israelis to enter the country for the 2020 World Expo in Dubai, and may also let them visit after it closes, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Senior Israel and U.A.E. officials have been discussing the possibility for some time, Yedioth said, citing unidentified Expo officials.

Israel is building a pavilion for the Expo, and while it doesn’t have official diplomatic relations with the U.A.E., ties have been warming in recent years, largely over a shared distrust of Iran. Until now, Israelis have not been permitted to freely enter the country, though dual citizens can visit and special entrance permits have been issued for diamond dealers and others.

