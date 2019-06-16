(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates’ sovereign wealth fund boosted its stake in Dubai-based telecom operator Du, snapping a stake valued at about $630 million.

The Emirates Investment Authority bought 463.3 million shares in the telecom firm from Mamoura Diversified Global Holding and General Investments in a special deal, according to a statement. It represented about 10.2% of Du’s issued share capital.

The statement didn’t provide a value for the deal. Du shares closed at 5.02 dirhams in Dubai on Thursday.

The Emirates Investment Authority held 39.9% of Du, while Mamoura owned 19.92%. The telecom operator competes with Etisalat in the U.A.E.

Mamoura Diversified Global Holding was previously known as Mubadala Development Co., the wealth fund managed by Abu Dhabi’s government.

