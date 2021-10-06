(Bloomberg) --

A market-based measure of expected inflation in the U.K. over the next decade rose to 4%, twice the Bank of England’s annual target.

The so-called 10-year breakeven rate climbed 5 basis points to 4.03%, the highest since 2008. The move was spurred by a spike in energy costs that threatens to fuel higher consumer prices.

Inflation in the U.K. accelerated to the strongest pace in more than nine years at 3.2% in August, with the BOE raising the prospect of hiking interest rates as soon as November to contain the surge in its latest meeting.

Money markets currently see policy makers raising rates by 15 basis point points in February, followed by a further quarter-of-a-percentage point rise to 0.5% in May.

The breakeven rate -- which also reflects a risk premium related to inflation uncertainty, liquidity and hedging flows -- is derived from the difference between conventional gilts yields and those linked to inflation.

