(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. plans to sell 124.7 billion pounds ($165 billion) of gilts in the coming year in what is set to be its first annual borrowing package financed without the help of the Bank of England.

The nation’s Debt Management Office said it will also sell 23.2 billion pounds of bills to fulfill the U.K.’s funding requirements. The gilt sale plan was below the median expectation of 152 billion pounds in a Bloomberg survey of primary dealers.

Gilts extended their rally after the announcement, with 10-year yields falling eight basis points to 1.63%.

The BOE stopped its bond-buying program in December and is now letting maturing gilts roll off its roughly 850-billion-pound portfolio, a process referred to as passive quantitative tightening. Officials say they will consider actively selling gilt holdings once the central bank’s key rate climbs to 1%. Money markets see that threshold being reached when policy makers next meet in May.

