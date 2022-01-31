(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid is set to scrap plans to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for National Health Service and social care workers, The Telegraph reported.

Javid’s meeting on Monday with the Covid-Operations Cabinet committee will seal a widely-reported government U-turn, the newspaper said. The decision was reached after warnings that almost 80,000 healthcare workers would be forced out of their jobs because they had declined to take two doses of a Covid vaccine, according to The Telegraph.

The vaccine requirement for state-run NHS workers in England had been set to take effect in April.

Treasury Minister Simon Clarke told BBC News that the U.K. has had a “shift” from the Delta to Omicron variant “which while still dangerous, it is somewhat less so than Delta.”

“Any decision taken today will reflect the fact that those fundamental facts have changed,” Clarke said, declining to outright confirm the change in policy. A spokesman for Javid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

