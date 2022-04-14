(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. accounting watchdog is toughening up the regulation of Britain’s biggest audit firms, as the sector faces heavy criticism over a string of high profile finance scandals.

The Financial Reporting Council announced a consultation on beefed-up powers to take over the registration of the auditors of so-called public interest entities, the FRC said in a statement Thursday.

The agency said it currently has insufficient muscle to address “systemic issues” and must rely on powers from supervisory bodies.

“Having direct responsibility for registering and monitoring PIE auditors will allow the FRC to act more quickly and effectively when systemic issues are identified in these audits,” said Sarah Rapson, executive director of supervision at the FRC.

