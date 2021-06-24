(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. added Spain’s Balearic islands and Malta onto its quarantine-free “green” travel list, and said rules will be relaxed for more countries later in the summer for people who are double-vaccinated against coronavirus.

The announcement on Thursday is a boost to the country’s ailing airlines and travel industry ahead of the school holidays which begin next month. Bermuda, Madeira, and a number of Caribbean destinations were also added to the list.

Opening up the island destinations to U.K. tourists will offer some measure of relief to a U.K. aviation industry that’s been whipsawed by changing travel rules -- most recently when Portugal was abruptly pulled off the green list.

But there was also a measure of caution: All the new additions, bar Malta, were also put on the green watchlist -- meaning they could be placed on the medium-risk amber list at short notice, requiring arrivals from those places to self-isolate for 10 days and pay for Covid-19 testing.

The department said it intends “later in the summer” to ease rules further and allow people who are double-vaccinated to return from amber countries without the need to self-isolate. Full details will be set out next month, including the rules for children and when the changes will come into effect, it said.

“We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination program, we’re now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated U.K. arrivals from amber countries, showing a real sign of progress,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

