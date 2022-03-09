(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. ratcheted up its sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s administration by banning all Russian aircraft from landing and overflying Britain, and prohibiting aviation and space-related exports.

The aviation export ban covers technology and components as well as insurance and reinsurance products, the Foreign Office said Wednesday in an emailed statement. That means cover is withdrawn on existing policies, and insurers are forbidden from paying out on claims on them, it said. The measure delivers on a plan outlined Feb. 24.

The steps come a day after the government said it was planning to phase out all imports of Russian crude oil and oil products by the end of the year, and adds to a suite of existing measures that include blocking Russian ships from U.K. ports and sanctions on banks and on more than a dozen prominent Russians including Putin himself.

The measures also:

Make it a criminal offense for any Russian aircraft to fly or land in the U.K.

Give the government powers to detain any Russian aircraft in the U.K.

Allow the government to remove any aircraft belonging to a sanctioned Russian from the U.K. aircraft register

