(Bloomberg) -- U.K. airlines are warning that thousands of jobs could be lost if the government fails to offer the industry an extension of the furlough program, as ever-changing travel restrictions and expensive tests wipe out a second summer season.

Carriers have asked the government for a short-term, sector-specific jobs support plan to tide it through the usually lean winter months, Tim Alderslade, the chief executive officer of trade group Airlines UK, said in an interview Thursday. The British Airline Pilots Association separately called for a furlough extension, saying the sector is still effectively stuck in lockdown.

“It’s a picture of contradictions,” said Alderslade, whose organization represents firms including British Airways and EasyJet Plc. “The aviation industry is still effectively closed and the various, constantly changing travel rules in place are putting people off flying. On the other hand, the government is saying that things are open again and is pulling the plug on support.”

The U.K.’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which supports 1.9 million people, is due to end on Sept. 30 following the lifting of almost all pandemic restrictions last month. Yet the government policy of adding and removing countries from its so-called traffic-light system that determines quarantine requirements has kept demand for air travel below levels in Europe.

Eased Restrictions

On Wednesday, the government eased border restrictions on balance, adding Germany and a number of other European countries to its low-risk green list and lightening measures for France, while moving India and the United Arab Emirates from high-risk to medium. At the same time, Mexico was pushed into the high-risk group requiring hotel quarantine on entry, causing British Airways to add repatriation flights.

The rapid changes have disrupted the summer travel season, when aviation firms make money to carry them through the slow winter months. Seat capacity in the U.K. this week was 42% of 2019 levels, compared with 68% for the wider European region, according to data from OAG.

Balpa said it’s in negotiations with airlines to prevent job losses and was being asked to agree to “radical additional cuts” to pilot terms and conditions due to the furlough coming to an end.

Last year, BA came under fire from unions and lawmakers for its initial plan to cut as many as 12,000 workers, although it eventually slashed 10,000 jobs and reached deals with various unions.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.