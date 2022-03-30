(Bloomberg) -- U.K. airport ground-handling specialist John Menzies Plc accepted a 571 million-pound ($750 million) takeover bid from Kuwaiti suitor Agility Public Warehousing Co. that had been sweetened for a third time.

The Menzies board backed the offer of 608 pence a share in cash after Agility subsidiary GIL International issued a formal proposal, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. The bidding had started with an approach at 460 pence.

Menzies stock was priced just below 500 pence in early 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a blow to aviation and demand for support services. The Edinburgh-based firm said previously that it was confident in the outlook for the industry and that its current strategy would help raise the stock price.

Agility, which said the deal is valued at 763 million pounds including debt, plans to combine Menzies with its National Aviation Services arm to make a larger group. Menzies provides ground handling, fueling and cargo services at more than 200 locations in about 40 countries, while NAS has a presence at in excess of 55 airports across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.