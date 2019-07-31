(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government set aside another 2.1 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, the latest signal new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is serious about leaving the European Union -- with or without a divorce agreement -- on Oct. 31.

The sum includes an immediate 1.1 billion-pound cash boost to improve key border and customs infrastructure and to ensure access to critical medical supplies, the Treasury said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The remainder will be made available to government departments if needed.

The new funding doubles the amount made available for no-deal Brexit planning this financial year to 4.2 billion pounds, and brings the total to 6.3 billion pounds.

Johnson has made leaving the EU “do or die” by Halloween the central tenet of his premiership since taking office on July 24, triggering a slump in the pound as he hinted he may not even hold further negotiations with the EU to try to secure a smooth exit. But he’s shown no signs of backing down, and has instructed government departments to ensure they’re ready for a no-deal split.

“If we can’t get a good deal, we’ll have to leave without one,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said in the statement. “It’s vital that we intensify our planning to ensure we are ready.”

The new funding includes:

344 million pounds to prepare new border and customs operations

434 million pounds to ensure supply of vital medicines and medical products, including through freight capacity and stockpiling

108 million pounds to support businesses

138 million pounds for a public communications campaign

Hardline Brexiteers frequently accused Javid’s predecessor, Philip Hammond, of preventing the government from sufficiently preparing for a no-deal Brexit because of his opposition to that outcome -- even though 4.2 billion pounds were allocated for that scenario on his watch.

On Wednesday, the main opposition Labour Party accused the government of squandering money, while the Liberal Democrats called the expenditure a "drop in the ocean" compared with previous Treasury estimates that the U.K. economy would suffer at least a 90 billion-pound hit if it leaves the EU without an agreement.

“This is an appalling waste of tax-payers’ cash, all for the sake of Boris Johnson’s drive towards a totally avoidable no deal,” Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, said in an emailed statement. “This government could have ruled out no deal, and spent these billions on our schools, hospitals, and people.”

