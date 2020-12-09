17h ago
U.K. and EU Give Brexit Talks Until Sunday as Big Gaps Remain
Brexit negotiators have until Sunday to come up with a deal after talks over dinner between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without a breakthrough.
The two leaders had a frank discussion that confirmed very large gaps remain between the U.K. and European Union over what their future trade relationship should look like, a British official said.
