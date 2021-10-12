(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Brexit minister David Frost is set to unfurl a new challenge to the European Union as he plans to demand a “significant change” to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which instituted custom checks between Northern Ireland and the British mainland as part of the 2019 divorce deal.

The growing dispute could derail future relations between the U.K. and EU, which has rejected any renegotiation of the laboriously negotiated protocol. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, will lay out his own proposal on Wednesday for tweaks to the Northern Ireland accord -- a binding international treaty.

Key developments:

Frost due to speak in Lisbon at 4:15 p.m. local time

Frost to Address U.K.-EU Strategic Context (2:15 p.m.)

Frost’s speech is due to be broad, lengthy and address the strategic context of the U.K.-EU relationship, according to a person familiar with the text, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He will give further details on the legal proposals that the U.K. is offering in order to amend the Northern Ireland protocol, the person said. The speech itself is in excess of 4,000 words.

Frost to Target ECJ Role in Protocol (2:00 p.m.)

Frost is expected to declare the European Court of Justice’s authority over the protocol a “red line” for the U.K., and one of the main reasons London wants a major revision of the pact. The EU, which notes that the U.K. signed onto the deal, has repeatedly said that it won’t back down on the ECJ’s role.

The U.K. has argued the court shouldn’t have a role in trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, while Sefcovic has said that removing the court’s role “would effectively mean cutting Northern Ireland off” the single market.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney scoffed at the ECJ demand over the weekend, tweeting that the U.K. has created “a new ‘red line’ barrier to progress that they know EU can’t move on.”

Northern Ireland Party Eyes Protocol Exit (12:30 p.m.)

A key party in Northern Ireland said Monday that the conditions to trigger Article 16, which would suspend parts of the protocol, have been met.

“If an early resolution between the U.K. and EU cannot be achieved, we call upon the U.K. government to invoke the terms of Article 16 to avoid a further deterioration in political and economic stability in Northern Ireland,” a spokesperson for the Democratic Unionist Party said.

