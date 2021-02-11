(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and the European Union remain locked in a stand

off over how to implement the Brexit deal in Northern Ireland, despite more than three hours of talks between top officials on Thursday.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic held a rare face-to-face meeting in London, which their teams described as “frank but constructive.” But they did not resolve the key disagreements over trade that have soured the U.K.-EU relationship in the six weeks since Brexit was completed.

The two men pledged to meet again by Feb. 24. Before then, British and European officials will hear from businesses in Northern Ireland who have complained about disruption to trade from mainland Britain since the U.K. left the EU single market and customs union on Dec. 31.

Gove and Sefcovic promised to “intensify” their work “with the shared objective to find workable solutions on the ground,” according to a joint statement released after Thursday’s talks concluded.

