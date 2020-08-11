(Bloomberg) -- British and French officials will hold talks on Tuesday aimed at agreeing a joint plan to tackle the rising number of migrants attempting the perilous journey across the English Channel to the U.K.

Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure to stem the flow of small boats that has seen more than 4,000 migrants arrive on British shores this year so far. U.K. immigration minister Chris Philp is due in France on Tuesday for discussions on further steps that can be taken to target the criminal networks arranging the crossings.

According to reports at the weekend, the U.K. wants France to stop more boats and take them back to port, while French authorities are seeking 30 million pounds ($39 million) to cover costs.

The issue is sensitive for Johnson’s government, which has taken the U.K. out of the European Union on a pledge to regain control over British borders. The prime minister led the pro-Brexit campaign to victory in 2016 in part thanks to public concern over uncontrolled migration from the EU.

Even though many of the migrants arriving on the British coastline are seeking asylum from countries including Syria, television images of packed boats making the sometimes dangerous journey are still politically charged in Britain.

New Laws

On Monday, Johnson promised to re-write laws he says make it “very difficult” to deport migrants and asylum seekers ruled to have no right to stay in the U.K. The government also sent a military surveillance aircraft to identify boats attempting the journey so authorities could intercept them.

Johnson pledged to work with the French government to tackle the “cruel and criminal gangs” responsible for transporting migrants across the Channel. The government must also “look at the legal framework that we have that means that when people do get here, it is very, very difficult to then send them away again,” he said.

Under the European Union’s Dublin Convention, refugees are supposed to seek asylum in the first safe nation they enter. But many don’t, instead traveling on to other European destinations. Thousands are camped in Calais at various times, seeking to reach the U.K.

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, called current EU laws “inflexible and rigid” and said the U.K. will be able to draw up new legislation when the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

“We will ensure our status as an independent coastal state is properly protected,” Slack told reporters on a conference call on Monday. “The crossings which are taking place are completely unacceptable.”

