(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab named the first foreign citizens from Russia, Saudi Arabia and North Korea to face sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, as he set out the British version of the U.S. Magnitsky Act in Parliament on Monday.

The sanctions on 49 individuals involve visa bans and assets freezes and include 20 Saudi citizens suspected of involvement in the killing of the columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The Magnitsky Act is named for Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who died in a Moscow jail in 2009 after alleging officials were involved in tax fraud, and the list includes individuals implicated in his case. Twenty-five Russians are named in the list published by the Foreign Office.

“If you are a kleptocrat or an organized criminal you will not be able to launder your blood money in this country,” Raab told Parliament. He also published details of two high-ranking Myanmar military generals “involved in the systematic and brutal violence against the Rohingya people” alongside two organizations involved in the forced labor, torture and murder that takes place in North Korea’s gulags.

Read more: U.K. to Name Russians Facing Visa Bans Under New Sanction Rules

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.